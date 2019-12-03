|
|
William D. Nolte Jr.
09/24/1936 to 12/2/2019William D. Nolte Jr., a resident of Norwalk, passed away at Norwalk Hospital on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in New York City on September 24, 1936, he was the son of the late William Devereux Nolte and Margaret Brennan Nolte.
William attended Georgetown University and was a graduate of Fordham University. He had a long career in management consulting with Arthur Andersen, Coopers & Lybrand and eventually his own firm.
He is survived by his wife Susan F. Nolte, son, William D. Nolte III (Elise) of Westport, CT, daughters Anne E. Nolte (Thomas A. Dippel), of Westport, CT, Kathleen B. Nolte of Tulum, Mexico and one granddaughter Ava Dippel Nolte. He is also survived by a sister Mary Elizabeth Wein (Robert M.) of Bronxville, NY.
A Mass will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, prayers for the family would be appreciated.
Published in Darien News on Dec. 5, 2019