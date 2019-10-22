Darien Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Funeral Home
1 Mayberry Ln
Yarmouth, ME 04096
(207) 846-4011
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hamlen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hamlen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Hamlen Obituary
WILLIAM THORNDIKE HAMLEN
William Thorndike Hamlen, beloved husband of Lynn and father of William T. Hamlen Jr. and Anna Hamlen Lyttle, died at home on October 16 in Freeport, Maine.
Born in Boston in 1924 to Joseph and Martha Hamlen, Bill attended St. Marks School and Harvard College. He left college to serve in the Army Air Corps during World War II and returned to graduate in 1947. Bill later received an MBA in business administration from the Harvard Business School. An outstanding athlete, Bill played hockey and baseball while at Harvard and during his senior year was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers to catch for their Nova Scotia farm team.
Bill joined IBM where, over his 45 year career, he worked for Thomas J. Watson, was Manager of the Cambridge sales office and retired as a marketing executive in Advanced Systems Development.
A great-grandson of Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, Bill had an avid interest in the Civil War and the great Native American chiefs. He bore a striking resemblance to the General, whose St. Gaudens statue stands in Grand Army Plaza at the entrance to Central Park in New York City.
Bill met "his bride" Lynn singing in the Blue Hill Troupe in New York, where they lived before moving to Darien, Connecticut to raise their children. They returned each summer to the Hamlen family summer house on the island of North Haven in Maine.
Bill Hamlen was a gentleman who lived a long and well-loved life. Bill will be laid to rest alongside his mother, father and brothers Joe, John and Paul, at a private family service in Portland, Maine.
Published in Darien News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now