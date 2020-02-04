|
|
William M. Winship, III
William M. Winship III, 88, of Darien, CT died peacefully on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020. Bill was born in White Plains, NY on May 11, 1931. He was the son of the late William and Evelyn Winship. He graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1949 and from Hamilton College in 1954 where he played varsity football, ice hockey, and lacrosse. Subsequently he received a draft letter from the Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity. He earned an MBA at The Wharton School in 1956. Bill and his wife, Nancy, moved to Darien in 1962 where he remained until his death.
Bill was an executive in the printing industry for many decades, working primarily in NYC. His passion was the outdoors -- skiing, hiking, tennis, and the occasional misguided canoe trip with his family. Always adventurous, Bill spent years on the slopes as a member of the National Ski Patrol at Magic Mountain, VT. He and his family enjoyed many memorable ski vacations around the US and abroad. Bill was an active community member in the YMCA Adventure Guides program. He served on many boards including notable positions as president of the Tokeneke Association, board member of The Tokeneke Club, and president of the Darien Men's Association. He enjoyed serving at all levels of his beloved organizations especially driving the Person-to-Person truck.
Everyone who knew Bill would say his greatest joy was spending time with his eleven amazing grandchildren who lovingly called him G-Pa. He traveled near and far to attend any sporting event, performance, graduation, or promotion in which his grandchildren were involved. Many times, if the weather was poor, or conditions were not to his liking, he was known to pull his car right up to the field of play. He was an avid and supportive spectator who was loved by many teams and groups.
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy; and their three children and families: Sandra and Wayne Eddy of Cheshire, CT and their children, Katharine, Jesse, William, and Anne; Anne and Kevin Bosworth of Cape Elizabeth, ME and their children Sarah, Kate, and Hannah; and Will and Karen Winship of Andover, MA and their children Will, Ryan, Charlie, and Brendan. He is survived by his brother Bob Winship of Topsfield, MA. He was predeceased by his brother Donald Winship of Bremen, ME.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at The Tokeneke Club, Darien, CT from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to the DMA Community Service Fund, 274 Middlesex Road, Darien, CT 06820. Attn: Bert von Stuelpnagel.
Published in Darien News on Feb. 6, 2020