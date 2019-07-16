William Robert Simpson

William Robert Simpson, age 64, and a long-time resident of Darien, passed away on July 14, 2019 at 7:24 in the morning with his loving wife by his side. Born on July 24, 1954 in Bronxville, NY, he was the son of the late Harold Brown and Nancy Ferns Simpson. He fought a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Bill graduated from Darien High School in 1973 and Wright Technical School for Plumbing. He started Simpson Plumbing , LLC in 1998. He loved what he did. He didn't think of his customers as customers but as his friends.

He was a member of the Pastime Club in Norwalk. Bill enjoyed boating and being on the water. He was also a member of Post 53 when it first started up and a volunteer with Darien Fire Department for 10 years.

Bill loved life, his friends and his country. He will be sadly missed.

Bill is survived by his wife Joan Simpson and three sons, Kevin and his wife Lindsey of Norwalk; Timothy of Darien and his youngest son Eric of Norwalk. He is also survived by a sister, Debbie Folsom of Bronxville, NY; three brothers, David Simpson of Stamford; Jeffrey Simpson of Tampa, FL and Douglas Simpson and his wife Debbie of New Canaan; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Noroton Presbyterian Church, 2011 Post Road, Darien on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Darien Emergency Medical Services, Post 53, P. O. Box 2066, Darien, CT 06820. Published in Darien News on July 18, 2019