William S. Gilbreath III

William "Bill" Sydnor Gilbreath III, a long-time resident of New Canaan, CT, passed away in Greenwich, CT on Saturday morning, April 18th, 2020 at the age of 89. Bill was born on July 31, 1930 in Detroit, MI, to Marion Dickens and William S. Gilbreath II. He was the youngest of three children.

Bill graduated from the Cranbrook School, where he was captain of the football team and a school prefect. He went on the study at Yale University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts and was a member of "Book and Snake". He graduated in 1954. Bill served briefly in the Air Force during the Korean War, where though never deployed, survived what he called "The

Battle of Phoenix Arizona"!

He began his career on Wall Street selling adding machines for the Burroughs Corporation. He went on to join Morgan Stanley where he had leading roles in Syndicate in New York and Paris. He moved on to Europartners in New York then on to launch Woodman, Kirkpatrick and Gilbreath in San Francisco, CA. After a merge with Hambrecht & Quist, he

returned to New York and continued his career at First of Michigan which was originally founded by his father.

Bill was the consummate "connector" on Wall Street, both in managing syndications and mentoring young professionals. He absolutely loved people and was known by many as "Mr. Sunshine" for making people laugh. There was never a day that he didn't try to see the bright side of things. He will be remembered fondly by all that were fortunate enough to meet him. Bill was passionate about family, music and sports, including playing golf and listening to MET Opera. He belonged to numerous organizations and clubs including The Bond Club of New York, the DTA, Yale Club, Union Club, Old Baldy, Country Club of New Canaan and Blind Brook Country Club.

Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-two years, Anne Tyson Gilbreath, his parents and sisters Nan Chandler and Marion Skinner. He is survived by three children; Cab Gilbreath (Cab's mother Emillie Smith) of Austin, TX, Rollin Tod (David) of Westport, CT and Sydney Maley (Robert) of Darien, CT, as well as seven grandchildren Jules "Syd", Holly, Parker, Hilary, Andrew, Tyson and Avery.

A memorial service will be held in New York City at a later date when social distancing is no longer required. Memorial donations can be made to the Red Cross to support their aid to victims of the coronavirus.



