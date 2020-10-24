1/
William Smith-Vaniz Jr.
Reid Smith-Vaniz (first name William Jr.), of Darien, joined his wife Joan on September 14th. Reid and Joan were active members of the choir at St Luke's Church, and are survived by their children Alison, William, Thomas & Jane. Born in Memphis in 1925, Reid was a pioneer in electrical engineering and micro-computers, and was a partner in Product Development Services, in Fairfield. Reid was happiest when sailing, building gizmos or doing bits of woodwork. He was known for his rather discrete but poignant sense of humor, and will always be loved and missed by his family and friends.

Published in Stamford Advocate & Darien Times & Fairfield Citizen on Oct. 24, 2020.
