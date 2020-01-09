Home

Anne Newman

Newman Anne Aged 86 years,
died peacefully on
18 December 2019.
Widow to Reverend David Newman, mother to Iain and Stuart and grandmother to Anna, Peter,
Mark, Ben, Ella and Jamie.
Loved greatly by them all and by the good people of Ashdown House Care Home, Daventry who so kindly looked after her in her later years.
A service of memorial will be held at Daventry Methodist Church on Thursday 16th January at 11.30am, preceded by cremation at the Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Ashlawn Road, Rugby, at 10.30am.
Donations, if desired, to
The Baptist Missionary Society or
The Baptist Union for Home Mission.
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 9, 2020
