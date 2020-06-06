Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Hart

Notice Condolences

Arthur Hart Notice
HART ARTHUR E of Norton
Sadly passed away on
19th May 2020 aged 84 years in Northampton General Hospital after contracting COVID 19.
Now reunited with his wife Terry, leaving behind his loving sister Ruth, nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Arthur will be sadly missed by all.
Due to Coronavirus Restrictions the funeral will be private.
Donations to the British Heart Foundation and online condolence in memory of Arthur may be left at https://arthurhart.muchloved.com/
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare, 8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -