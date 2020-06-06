|
HART ARTHUR E of Norton
Sadly passed away on
19th May 2020 aged 84 years in Northampton General Hospital after contracting COVID 19.
Now reunited with his wife Terry, leaving behind his loving sister Ruth, nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Arthur will be sadly missed by all.
Due to Coronavirus Restrictions the funeral will be private.
Donations to the British Heart Foundation and online condolence in memory of Arthur may be left at https://arthurhart.muchloved.com/
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare, 8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on June 6, 2020