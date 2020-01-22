|
|
|
BOWEN Audrey Passed away peacefully on
10th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack Bowen,
and mother of Chris and Sue.
Will also be very missed by
grandchildren, great
grandchildren and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 5th February at 10am
at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's
Witnesses, 32 London Road,
Daventry, NN11 4BZ.
All enquiries to
Heart of England Co-operative
Funeralcare, 8 High Street, Daventry,
NN11 4HT, tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 22, 2020