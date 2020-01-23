|
JONES Bert Passed away peacefully
on 11th January 2020,
aged 89 years.
Will be sadly missed.
Dearly loved husband of Nancy,
loving dad of Susan, much loved grandpa of Rhiannon,
father in law to John.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 5th February at 1pm at
St Augustine's Church, Daventry, followed by burial at
Welton Road Cemetery.
Flowers if desired or
donations to Marie Curie.
Co-operative Funeral Care,
8 High Street, Daventry
NN11 4HT, 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 23, 2020