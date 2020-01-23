Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Daventry
8 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Resources
More Obituaries for Bert Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bert Jones

Notice Condolences

Bert Jones Notice
JONES Bert Passed away peacefully
on 11th January 2020,
aged 89 years.
Will be sadly missed.
Dearly loved husband of Nancy,
loving dad of Susan, much loved grandpa of Rhiannon,
father in law to John.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 5th February at 1pm at
St Augustine's Church, Daventry, followed by burial at
Welton Road Cemetery.
Flowers if desired or
donations to Marie Curie.
Co-operative Funeral Care,
8 High Street, Daventry
NN11 4HT, 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -