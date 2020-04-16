Home

WHITBY Beryl Margaret Davina Beryl was sadly taken
by the Coronavirus on
6th April 2020, aged 88 years.
She will be sadly missed by her husband Brian, sons Lindon,
Philip, Wayne and all the family.
A private cremation will be held
in The Counties Crematorium.
Donations to DACT,
memories and condolences
for Beryl may be shared at https://berylwhitby.muchloved.com/
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Apr. 16, 2020
