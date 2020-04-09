|
TURTILL Brenda Its with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Brenda Turtill
on 20th March 2020
in the Birmingham QE Hospital.
Brenda had many friends during all her years in Daventry and loved her job as head cook at the Abbey School.
She will be lovingly missed by husband Philip, son and daughter-in-law
Richard and Debbie and grandson Ben.
Due to the current circumstances the funeral can only be attended by immediate family.
A celebration of her life
is to be confirmed at a later date.
Funeral is to be held on 20th April 2020, only family flowers are permitted,
if you would like to make a donation to George Crump Funeral Directors
32-33 Hanbury Road,
Droitwich WR9 8PW, these will be sent to Ward 727 at the QE Hospital Birmingham where Brenda
was cared for in the last 7 weeks.
Published in Daventry Express on Apr. 9, 2020