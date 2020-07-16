|
|
|
WILLIAMS Brian On 5th July 2020, peacefully at home aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Kath. Loving dad to Stephen
and Lynne, Shian and Michael,
Wendy and Paul, and a much loved grandad and great grandad.
Interment to take place in
Woodford Halse burial ground.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Hospice at Home,
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
Oxon OX16 5DG.
Anyone wishing to attend please
ring Humphris Funerals on
Banbury 01295 265424.
Published in Daventry Express on July 16, 2020