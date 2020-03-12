Home

Christine Edmunds

Christine Edmunds Notice
Edmunds Christine Mary Passed away on Monday
2nd March 2020,
at Richmond Village Care Home.
Loving Wife, Mum, Granny and
Great Granny.
Will be sadly missed.
Chris's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 18th March
4.15pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made
payable please to Alzheimer's Society, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton, NN2 6LA.
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 12, 2020
