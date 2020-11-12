|
|
|
ELLARD Colin James Passed away peacefully at
Brownlands Nursing Home, Daventry
on 17th October 2020,
aged 79 years.
Colin will be very sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 27th November 2020, 10.15am, at the Daventry Methodist Church, followed by Committal
at Welton Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
For any more details please call
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors,
17 High St., Daventry, Northamptonshire, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 12, 2020