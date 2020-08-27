|
|
|
GLANISTER (Nee HIGGS)
Dawn Camelia Passed away peacefully
in Northampton General Hospital
on 15th August 2020,
aged 66 years.
Dearly loved wife of Nicholas,
loving sister to Philip
& Graham and their families,
she will be so very sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held on
Thursday 3rd September 2020,
12.30pm, at The Counties
Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Unfortunately due to current
restrictions the Service
will be for close family only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Dawn,
payable to 'Macmillan Cancer Support' (cheques only), may be sent c/o John Ward & Son Funeral Directors,
17 High St., Daventry,
Northamptonshire. NN11 4BG.
Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 27, 2020