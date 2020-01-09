Home

MALYON Derek John Passed away on
25th December 2019
aged 87 years.

Dearly loved husband of Jean,
Dad of Joanne and Jacqueline, Grandad to Grace, Elliot,
Hannah and Rebecca.

The committal will take place in The Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby on Monday 27th January at
12 noon followed be a Service of Thanksgiving at 1.30pm in St Martin's Church, Welton.

Donations if desired in memory of Derek may be left at the church
for the church funds.

All enquiries to
Heart of England Co-operative Funeralcare, 8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT, tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 9, 2020
