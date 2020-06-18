|
|
|
CHAPMAN Desmond Henry
'Des' Sadly passed away
at Northampton
General Hospital on
9th June 2020, aged 93 years.
Loving husband of the late Lorna,
adored dad to Hilary and Keith,
father-in-law to Barry,
much loved grandad to Rhiannon
and Mikaela. Treasured Great
Grandad to Oscar and Jesse.
Due to current restrictions this
will be a family only service.
Donations if desired in memory of Des
directly to a .
All enquiries
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry
NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on June 18, 2020