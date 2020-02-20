Home

John Ward & Son
17 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG
01327 300033
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:45
Our Lady of Charity & St Augustine Church
Daventry
Elizabeth Brayne Notice
BRAYNE Elizabeth Betty passed away peacefully at home on 30th January 2020, aged 78 years.
A loving Mum, Grandma and
Great-Grandma, she will be
so very sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Friday 21st February, 10.45am,
at Our Lady of Charity & St Augustine Church, Daventry; followed by Committal in The Avon Room of Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
Any floral tributes are welcome. Donations in memory of Betty, payable to St Augustine Church, Daventry,
may be left with the collection or sent c/o John Ward & Son Funeral Directors 17 High St., Daventry NN11 4BG.
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 20, 2020
