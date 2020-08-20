|
|
|
NORTHCOTT Elsie Kathleen
'Toni' Passed away peacefully on
11th August 2020 , aged 93 years.
Reunited with her late husband Eddie; she will be very sadly missed by all her family & many friends.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 25th August 2020, 12.00 noon, at Daventry Holy Cross Church.
Unfortunately due to current restrictions the Service will
be for close family only.
Any kind donations, payable to Dementia (UK) may be sent to a just giving page in Toni's memory.
Floral tributes are welcome and
may be sent c/o John Ward & Son Funeral Directors, 17 High St.,
Daventry, Northamptonshire.
Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 20, 2020