The Co-operative Funeralcare Daventry
8 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
15:00
St Augustin's Church
Daventry
SMITH Evelyn Margaret Passed away peacefully on
25th January 2020
at Angela Grace Nursing Home.

Will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren and great grandchild.

The funeral service will take place on Friday 6th March
at St Augustin's Church, Daventry
at 3pm, followed by cremation at
Rainsbrook Crematorium.

No flowers please, donations if desired
to Marie Curie Cancer.

Co-operative Funeral Care,
8 High Street, Daventry
NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 20, 2020
