|
|
|
WAREING Gillian Ruth
Passed away in
Northampton General Hospital
on 27th February 2020, aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of the late Maurice Joseph Wareing, mother and grandma, who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th March at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Parkinson's UK may be left in the chapel or sent
c/o John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors, 17 High Street,
Daventry, NN11 4BG.
Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 5, 2020