John Ward & Son
17 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG
01327 300033
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
13:15
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
View Map
Gillian Wareing Notice
WAREING Gillian Ruth
Passed away in
Northampton General Hospital
on 27th February 2020, aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of the late Maurice Joseph Wareing, mother and grandma, who will be sadly missed.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th March at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Parkinson's UK may be left in the chapel or sent
c/o John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors, 17 High Street,
Daventry, NN11 4BG.
Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 5, 2020
