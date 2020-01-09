|
|
|
COULSON Graham Peter Passed away in
Northampton General Hospital on
26th December 2019,
aged 76 years.
Brother to Kevin and Barbara and father to Debbie and Graham - will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 14th January at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Help for Heroes
may be left in the chapel,
or sent c/o
John Ward & Son, Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4BG.
Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 9, 2020