Rintoul Gwendoline May
(née Rayment) Born 9th May 1932, passed away on 23rd May 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Richard Rintoul, mother to Anne and Jane and
mother-in-law to Dean,
Gwen will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Thomas, Emma and Jude, and great-grandchildren
Isaiah and Dylan.
"Mrs Rintoul" will also be fondly remembered by generations
of Welton school children.
A private burial will be held, to be followed by a celebration of
Gwen's life at a later date when
circumstances permit.
Special thanks go to the staff
of Ashdown House for their
kindness to Gwen over the past
two and a half years.
