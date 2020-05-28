Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline Rintoul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline Rintoul

Notice Condolences

Gwendoline Rintoul Notice
Rintoul Gwendoline May
(née Rayment) Born 9th May 1932, passed away on 23rd May 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Richard Rintoul, mother to Anne and Jane and
mother-in-law to Dean,
Gwen will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Thomas, Emma and Jude, and great-grandchildren
Isaiah and Dylan.

"Mrs Rintoul" will also be fondly remembered by generations
of Welton school children.

A private burial will be held, to be followed by a celebration of
Gwen's life at a later date when
circumstances permit.

Special thanks go to the staff
of Ashdown House for their
kindness to Gwen over the past
two and a half years.
Published in Daventry Express on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -