Climie Helen Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family,
on Tuesday 7th January 2020, Helen, aged 72 years,
of West Haddon.
Loving mother and grandmother. Funeral service at The Trelawny Chapel, Penmount Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only but donations in lieu for St Francis Dogs Home may be given by retiring collection or sent c/o
The Funeral Director,
Andrew Henwood,
74 Edgcumbe Avenue,
Newquay, Cornwall TR7 2NN.
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 16, 2020
