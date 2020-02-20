|
|
|
BLENKIN Ian Beloved Son of the late Ethel and
Kenneth Blenkin. Very much loved
Brother, Brother in law, Uncle and
Cousin. Passed away suddenly,
but peacefully at Peterborough,
City Hospital on the 5th February
2020. A funeral service to
celebrate his life will take place at
St Peter & Paul Church, Weedon
Bec NN7 4ED, on Wednesday the
26th February at 2.00pm followed
by burial at Weedon Cemetery.
Please feel free to wear a splash
of colour. Family flowers only
please. Donations for Spectrum
Charity in Duston, who provide a
range of meaningful learning
activities all designed to help
increase independence and
confidence with people with
learning difficulties, these may
be sent please to John White
Independent Family Funeral
Directors, 188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 20, 2020