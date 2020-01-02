|
|
|
BOWEN Jack Passed away peacefully on
12th December 2019, aged 97 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey
and father of Chris and Sue.
Will also be very missed by
grandchildren, great
grandchildren and friends.
The funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 8th January at 10am at The
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses,
32 London Road, Daventry, NN11 4BZ.
All enquiries to
Heart of England Co-operative
Funeralcare, 8 High Street, Daventry,
NN11 4HT, tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 2, 2020