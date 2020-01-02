Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Bowen

Notice Condolences

Jack Bowen Notice
BOWEN Jack Passed away peacefully on
12th December 2019, aged 97 years.
Beloved husband of Audrey
and father of Chris and Sue.
Will also be very missed by
grandchildren, great
grandchildren and friends.
The funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 8th January at 10am at The
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses,
32 London Road, Daventry, NN11 4BZ.
All enquiries to
Heart of England Co-operative
Funeralcare, 8 High Street, Daventry,
NN11 4HT, tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -