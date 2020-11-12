|
PAYNE James William
'Jim' Passed away peacefully
at home on 22nd October 2020,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Jean,
much loved dad of the late Jason,
Vicki & Keith; a very special man
who will be so very sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 20th November 2020, 11.00am, at the Daventry Holy Cross Church.
Due to current regulations the
Service is restricted to family only.
Floral tributes are welcome.
Donations in memory of Jim,
payable to 'Alzheimer's Society'
may be sent online to the
JustGiving page in his name.
RIP Jim.
For further details please contact
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors,
17 High St., Daventry, Northamptonshire, NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 12, 2020