STERRETT Jeff Passed away suddenly on
18th January 2020, aged 70 years.
A much loved Partner, Father,
Grandad, Brother and Friend to many.
Will be sadly missed by all.
You are invited to share our memories
of Jeff on Friday 7th February 2020
at 15:00 at The Avon Chapel,
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations
if desired to Cancer Research UK.
All enquires via Co-op Funeralcare, Foundry Walk, Daventry, 01327 311894.
Heartfelt thanks to everyone for their
support, kind words and messages.
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 30, 2020
