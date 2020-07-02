|
|
|
BERRY John Former butcher of Braunston.
Passed away on 20th June 2020,
aged 87.
Dearly beloved husband of Diana.
A private celebration of
his life and cremation will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 11am. Donations, if desired, are for The British Heart Foundation and may be sent to John White Independent Family Funeral Directors, 188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Daventry Express on July 2, 2020