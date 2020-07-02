Home

POWERED BY

Services
John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Resources
More Obituaries for John Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Berry

Notice Condolences

John Berry Notice
BERRY John Former butcher of Braunston.
Passed away on 20th June 2020,
aged 87.
Dearly beloved husband of Diana.
A private celebration of
his life and cremation will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 11am. Donations, if desired, are for The British Heart Foundation and may be sent to John White Independent Family Funeral Directors, 188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Daventry Express on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -