Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
14:30
Byfield Parish Church
CANNELL John Frederick Passed away at
Katharine House Hospice
on 15th February 2020,
aged 77 years.
Loving husband to Pat,
beloved father to Jim and Tom
and a much loved grandfather.
Service of Thanksgiving to be held at
Byfield Parish Church on
Friday 13th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
for Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury OX16 5DG
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 27, 2020
