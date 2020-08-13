Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Daventry
8 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Resources
More Obituaries for John Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Davies

Notice Condolences

John Davies Notice
DAVIES John George Passed away peacefully in Cliftonville Care Home on
5th August 2020,
aged 87 years.
Reunited with his wife Sheila
and son Geoffrey.
Much loved dad to Martin.
Due to current restriction a private funeral will be held on Friday
21st August at 12 noon
at Banbury Crematorium
Online condolence and donations
to Marie Curie may be left at johngeorgedavies.muchloved.com
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT
Tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -