DAVIES John George Passed away peacefully in Cliftonville Care Home on
5th August 2020,
aged 87 years.
Reunited with his wife Sheila
and son Geoffrey.
Much loved dad to Martin.
Due to current restriction a private funeral will be held on Friday
21st August at 12 noon
at Banbury Crematorium
Online condolence and donations
to Marie Curie may be left at johngeorgedavies.muchloved.com
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT
Tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Aug. 13, 2020