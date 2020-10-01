Home

John O'Neill

Notice Condolences

John O'Neill Notice
O'Neill John Joseph
"Johnjoe" Passed away peacefully on
10th September 2020, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Marion , loving father of Jackie, Terry, Eunice & Peter, loving brother to Una & Pat and a much loved granddad & great-granddad.
He will be so very sadly missed by all his family & many friends.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday 12th October 2020, 11.00am, at Our Lady of Charity & St Augustine Church, Daventry, followed by Committal at Welton Road Cemetery.
Due to current restrictions
the Service will be for family only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Johnjoe, may be sent directly to 'Asbestos Support West Midlands' or by cheque c/o
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors ,
17 High St., Daventry, Northamptonshire. NN11 4BG. Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 1, 2020
