|
|
|
PORTER John Of Woodford Halse,
passed away after a short illness at Horton General Hospital on
4th January 2020, aged 69 years.
Loving partner of Maggie and
much-loved Dad and Granddad.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 31st January at 1.00pm.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, for Cancer Research UK c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors. 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 16, 2020