|
|
|
POSTLETHWAITE John Matthew
Of Flore, aged 82 years.
At Northampton General Hospital
on 11th February 2020
after a short illness.
Dearly loved uncle of
Wendy (and Mark), Colin (and Emma), and the late Carol. Great uncle of
Holly, Teddy and George.
Brother of the late Joyce and
the late Dorothy, brother in law of
Paul and the late Raymond. Son of the late Joseph and Annie Postlethwaite
of Anfield, Liverpool.
The Funeral Service will be held
at 1pm on Friday 28th February at
All Saints Church, Flore followed by interment in the churchyard.
Flowers (or donations if preferred
to RNLI) may be sent to
John White Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB.
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 26, 2020