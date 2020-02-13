Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Daventry
8 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
13:00
Holy Cross Church
Daventry
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Smith

Notice Condolences

John Smith Notice
SMITH John Hollis
Passed away peacefully at Danetre Hospital on 23rd January 2020,
aged 72 years.

Dearly loved husband of Samantha, father and grandfather

The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 25th February at 1pm
at The Holy Cross Church, Daventry followed by a private committal at
Welton Road Cemetery.
All welcome to the church.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Friends of Danetre Hospital.

Co-operative Funeral Care,
8 High Street, Daventry
NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -