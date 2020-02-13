|
|
|
SMITH John Hollis
Passed away peacefully at Danetre Hospital on 23rd January 2020,
aged 72 years.
Dearly loved husband of Samantha, father and grandfather
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 25th February at 1pm
at The Holy Cross Church, Daventry followed by a private committal at
Welton Road Cemetery.
All welcome to the church.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Friends of Danetre Hospital.
Co-operative Funeral Care,
8 High Street, Daventry
NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Feb. 13, 2020