Walters Julie Funeral Director of
John Ward & Sons for nearly 20 years, suddenly passed away on Tuesday 14th April 2020 in Northampton General Hospital.
Due to the circumstances,
her funeral will be family only however we do plan to hold a memorial for her when the time is right so that everyone who knew her can pay their
respects and remember her.
The family have asked that
if you wish to make a donation,
they will be collecting on behalf of
The Northamptonshire Air Ambulance
and British Heart Foundation.
Please send them to
John Ward & Sons, Daventry.
Telephone number 01327 300033.
Published in Daventry Express on Apr. 23, 2020