Leslie Daniels Notice
DANIELS Leslie Henry Passed away on
16th April 2020 aged 86 years in Danetre Hospital.

Beloved husband of Kathleen,
much loved Dad to Tony and Gary and a loving grandad and great grandad.

The private cremation service will take place with immediate family only and when restrictions are lifted
there will be a Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Les.

All enquiries to
Heart of England Co-operative Funeralcare, 8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT, tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Apr. 30, 2020
