|
|
|
ALLEN Lorraine Passed away peacefully on
2nd October 2020, aged 65 years.
So very sadly missed by her beloved Len, loving children Michelle & Matthew, brother Nick, sisters Gaynor & Maria,her nieces, nephews and
all of her family & friends.
A family funeral service will take place on Monday 19th October 2020, 1pm,
at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
Donations to Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance in memory of Lorraine may be sent directly via the just giving page in her name or by cheque c/o
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, Northants, NN11 4BG. Tel: 01327 300033
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 15, 2020