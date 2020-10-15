Home

John Ward & Son
17 High Street
Daventry, Northamptonshire NN11 4BG
01327 300033
Lorraine Allen

Lorraine Allen Notice
ALLEN Lorraine Passed away peacefully on
2nd October 2020, aged 65 years.
So very sadly missed by her beloved Len, loving children Michelle & Matthew, brother Nick, sisters Gaynor & Maria,her nieces, nephews and
all of her family & friends.
A family funeral service will take place on Monday 19th October 2020, 1pm,
at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
Donations to Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance in memory of Lorraine may be sent directly via the just giving page in her name or by cheque c/o
John Ward & Son Funeral Directors,
17 High Street, Daventry, Northants, NN11 4BG. Tel: 01327 300033
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 15, 2020
