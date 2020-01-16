|
HILL Madeline Died of pneumonia on
4th January, aged 79.
Much-loved mother
of Lynette and Symon and
grandmother of Shaun and Jessica.
Beloved sister, aunty and friend.
Always loved and never forgotten.
Funeral at Holy Cross Church at
11.30am on Tuesday 4th February,
followed by burial at
Welton Road Cemetery.
Donations in her memory to
Cancer Research and the
British Lung Foundation.
Funeral enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Daventry 01327 311894.
Published in Daventry Express on Jan. 16, 2020