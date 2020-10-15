Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Bryant

Notice Condolences

Margaret Bryant Notice
Bryant Margaret Wonderful wife, mother
and lady, passed away at
Kilsby House Care Home on
27th September 2020, aged 85 years.
So much loved by husband George,
her lifelong companion of 63 years marriage. Mum will be so so
missed by us all, her children Harry, Kim and David, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Rest now Mum and enjoy the Heavens above while looking down on us all xxxx
Family funeral to take place on Wednesday 21st October at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby at 12 noon.
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
tel 01327 707905.
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -