Bryant Margaret Wonderful wife, mother
and lady, passed away at
Kilsby House Care Home on
27th September 2020, aged 85 years.
So much loved by husband George,
her lifelong companion of 63 years marriage. Mum will be so so
missed by us all, her children Harry, Kim and David, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Rest now Mum and enjoy the Heavens above while looking down on us all xxxx
Family funeral to take place on Wednesday 21st October at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby at 12 noon.
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
tel 01327 707905.
Published in Daventry Express on Oct. 15, 2020