MARKS Margaret
Kathleen Passed away on 31st May 2020, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of late Gerald
and much loved Mum to
Stephen and Barry.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Due to current restrictions the funeral will be for immediate family only.
Donations in memory of Margaret
for Cancer Research UK and
online condolence may be left at
https://margaretmarks
.muchloved.com/
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry,
NN11 4HT, tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on June 11, 2020