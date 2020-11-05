|
|
|
HODGES Mary
(née Coleman) Former Postmistress
of Badby.
Passed away peacefully at
Wardington House Nursing Home
on 30th October 2020,
aged 88 years.
The beloved wife of the
late David, a much loved mum,
grandma, sister and dear friend to
many who will be so sadly missed.
A private funeral service
is to take place with donations in
lieu of flowers please for
Alzheimer's Research c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors
14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 5, 2020