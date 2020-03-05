|
SPENCER Penelope Anne
(Nee Brooke)
Penny Passed away on
21st February 2020,
aged 75 years.
Beloved mother to Tracy,
precious sister of Cilla and dear friend of Barrie Deighton,
she will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Monday, 23rd March at 12.30pm
at Rainsbrook Crematorium followed by a gathering at The Olde Sun,
Nether Heyford to celebrate
Penny's life.
Please don't feel obliged to wear black.
No flowers, donations if desired to Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance or RNLI.
Co-operative Funeral Care,
8 High Street, Daventry
NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Mar. 5, 2020