|
|
|
BOX Peter Gordon It is with deepest sadness that
Peter passed away peacefully at University Hospital Coventry on Thursday 7th May 2020, aged 89.
A special smile, a special face,
in our hearts a special place.
Reunited with Ruth.
62 years Bell Ringing, Teaching and Restoring for the Kilsby, Barby and Newnham Community.
Will be greatly missed by Norman,
Aew, Rupert, Angela and Families.
Due to current restrictions there
will be a Private Cremation.
Published in Daventry Express on May 28, 2020