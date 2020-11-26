|
McKAY
Peter Francis Passed away peacefully
on 16th November 2020
aged 91 years.
Loving husband of the late Betty,
father to Paul, daughter-in-law Paula, grandchildren Heidi, Shane, Kieran and their partners Natasha and Ashleigh.
A private family funeral will take
place in Welton Road Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Peter
may be left for SAAFA (Northamptonshire Branch)
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 26, 2020