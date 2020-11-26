Home

Peter McKay

Notice Condolences

Peter McKay Notice
McKAY
Peter Francis Passed away peacefully
on 16th November 2020
aged 91 years.
Loving husband of the late Betty,
father to Paul, daughter-in-law Paula, grandchildren Heidi, Shane, Kieran and their partners Natasha and Ashleigh.
A private family funeral will take
place in Welton Road Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Peter
may be left for SAAFA (Northamptonshire Branch)
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
tel 01327 707905
Published in Daventry Express on Nov. 26, 2020
