FINCH Phyllis Mary Passed away on
12th September 2020
aged 86 years in Northampton General Hospital.
Beloved wife of late John Finch.
Loving Mum to Jeremy, Jane and Ann.
Much loved Nanny to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Due to current COVID restrictions a private family funeral service will take place on Thursday 8th October at 1.15pm in The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, Northampton.
Family flowers only please, online remembrance and donations in memory of Phyllis for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) may be left at phyllismaryfinch.muchloved.com.
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
tel 01327 707905.
Published in Daventry Express on Sept. 24, 2020