|
|
|
WILLIAMS Ralph Formerly of Woodford Halse, passed away peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
30th May 2020, aged 86 years.
Devoted Husband of the late Cis,
loving Dad to Janet and Sandra
and a much loved Ralph to Kevin, Alex, Jodie and Will.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for Warwickshire & Northants
Air Ambulance
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Daventry Express on June 11, 2020